Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $74.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $74,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.97. 171,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,053. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

