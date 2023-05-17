Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $41,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.59. The company had a trading volume of 369,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,902. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

