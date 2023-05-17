Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $41,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.59. The company had a trading volume of 369,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,902. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

