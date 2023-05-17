Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $37,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after buying an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,238,000 after buying an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.64. The stock had a trading volume of 102,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $376.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

