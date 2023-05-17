Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 322,359 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2,069.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,359 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $33,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Stock Up 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

NYSE GPN traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.23. 411,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

