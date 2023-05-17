Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,284,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,270 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $58,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $194,000.

CEF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 268,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,876. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

