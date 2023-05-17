Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 113,342 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113,342 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 572,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

