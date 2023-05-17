K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBL. Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Acumen Capital cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBL stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$33.50. The stock has a market cap of C$328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of C$70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.1157181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.