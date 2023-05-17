Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

KRTX stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.86. 60,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $3,001,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,019,720. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

