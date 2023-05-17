Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61.61 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003413 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $487.89 million and $61.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00055213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 523,300,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,294,626 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

