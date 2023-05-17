Kava Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $487.47 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003409 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $487.47 million and $64.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 522,966,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,961,205 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.