Kava Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.23 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $473.06 million and $62.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00055353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 522,602,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,595,909 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.