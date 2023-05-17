KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KB Home by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 135,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 587,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

