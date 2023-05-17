Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of The Ensign Group worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,459. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,185 shares of company stock worth $11,029,881. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

