Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 23.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $2,239,672 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.0 %

BC traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. 145,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

