Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PPBI. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. 238,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,693. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

