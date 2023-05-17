Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 37,798 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of KB Home worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KBH traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 280,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $46.91.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

