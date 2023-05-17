Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.