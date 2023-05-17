Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 52,144 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,144 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $226,060,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 2,608,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 144.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $29,629,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.70 and a beta of 1.74.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

