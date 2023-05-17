Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 67,780 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,780 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of International Seaways worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

International Seaways Price Performance

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,021,494. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. 123,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

