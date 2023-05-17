Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 91,349 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,349 shares during the period. Griffon comprises 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Griffon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Griffon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 113,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

