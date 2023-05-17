Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 620,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,057. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

