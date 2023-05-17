Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,345. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $638.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Stories

