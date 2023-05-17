Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. SouthState accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at $836,813.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,085,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,930 shares of company stock worth $4,125,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SSB traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

