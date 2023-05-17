KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.70. KeyCorp shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 2,985,208 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

