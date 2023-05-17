Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $146.52, but opened at $159.98. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $156.53, with a volume of 470,192 shares changing hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

