Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,512 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October accounts for 1.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

BATS:FOCT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,759 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $289.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

