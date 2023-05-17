Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Fidato Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 103,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 757,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.19. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

