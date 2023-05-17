Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. 1,575,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

