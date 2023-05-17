Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 320.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 979,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 250,205 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 433,348 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $21,298,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $13,673,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,567 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $507.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

