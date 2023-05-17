Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after buying an additional 434,666 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,351,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. 13,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,635. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

