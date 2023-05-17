Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.08. 2,078,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,279. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

