Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Shares Down 0.7%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 3,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.34) to GBX 3,250 ($40.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,225.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

