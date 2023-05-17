Kiaro (CVE:KO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Kiaro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$221,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Kiaro Company Profile



Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail Cannabis Stores, Wholesale Cannabis Business, and eCommerce. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. The company also operates an eCommerce platform that offers consumption accessories in Canada, the United States, and Australia; and engages in the wholesale of cannabis products to other licensed retailers in Saskatchewan.

See Also

