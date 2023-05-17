Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

