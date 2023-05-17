kneat.com, inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for kneat.com in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for kneat.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.93 million.
kneat.com Price Performance
kneat.com Company Profile
kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.
Further Reading
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.