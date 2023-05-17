kneat.com, inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for kneat.com in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for kneat.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.93 million.

kneat.com Price Performance

kneat.com Company Profile

Shares of kneat.com stock opened at C$2.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$211.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.70. kneat.com has a 52 week low of C$2.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

(Get Rating)

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.