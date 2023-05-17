Knight-Swift Transportation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,646 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 345% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,620 put options.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 773,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.