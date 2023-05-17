Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 183,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

