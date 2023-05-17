Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 22,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $113,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $22,560,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.