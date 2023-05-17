KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 4.4%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54). Approximately 471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.56).

KRM22 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.04. The company has a market capitalization of £16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of -0.12.

KRM22 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.