KWB Wealth Has $367,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KWB Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,118. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

