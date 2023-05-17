KWB Wealth Invests $27.77 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 306,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,766,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.86% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.12. 27,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,347. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

