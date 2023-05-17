KWB Wealth Makes New $953,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.42% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMOM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,377. The stock has a market cap of $238.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $42.16.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

