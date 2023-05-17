KWB Wealth Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 152,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,419. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

