KWB Wealth Sells 3,001 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,236. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $165.78.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

