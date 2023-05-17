KWB Wealth Sells 634 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

