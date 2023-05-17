Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $13.02. Kyndryl shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1,581,015 shares traded.

KD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,132,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

