L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,942 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $56,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,854,000 after buying an additional 165,597 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,847,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

LHX stock opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

