Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $793.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.