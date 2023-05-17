Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $76,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

