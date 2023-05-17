Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $866,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,673,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKH opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

